Select Page

Liquidity levels of the banking industry improve to N$4.8 billion during September

Posted by | Nov 1, 2018 |

Liquidity levels of the banking industry improve to N$4.8 billion during September

The liquidity position of commercial banks improved from N$ 4.4 billion to N$ 4.8 billion at the end of September, according to the central bank’s statistics.

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) reported that this increased balance was mainly driven by an increase in diamond sales during the month under review.

According to the bank on an annual basis, growth in mortgage credit remained at 7.2% at the end of September 2018, similar to August 2018.

BoN said that the steady growth was supported by mortgage loans extended to the business sector, specifically for the purposes of commercial property developments.

Meanwhile the central bank said the stock of international reserves stood at N$32.5 billion at the end of September compared to N$32.2 billion at the end of August 2018.

BoN explained that the slightly higher level of reserves was due to inflows from foreign currency deposits by commercial banks, some of which was related to the proceeds of diamond exports.

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Related Posts

Mall of Namibia taking shape fast

Mall of Namibia taking shape fast

24 May 2013

Packaged, easily available fish for everyone

Packaged, easily available fish for everyone

31 October 2014

Next is now, Samsung S6 and S6 Edge launched

Next is now, Samsung S6 and S6 Edge launched

30 April 2015

Focus on the price of milk

Focus on the price of milk

13 May 2013