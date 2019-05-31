We fervently believe that only Africans can develop Africa – Dangote Group

APO/ — Nigeria’s influential Dangote Group was named for the second year in a row as the most admired brand in Africa, according to the annual consumer survey commissioned by MTN. The results were released over the weekend at an event hosted by the Johannesburg Securities Exchange in South Africa.

The survey intends to identify the 100 best-known brands in Africa comprising brands that are African in origin, and foreign brands that are very familiar on the continent.

Group Chief Corporate Communication Officer of the Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina said the ranking was not unexpected as the company has a long-standing reputation for quality, relevance compliance and social stewardship.

Brand Africa’s ranking of Africa’s 100 Best Brands is an attempt to survey, rank and recognize the best brands in Africa in recognition of the growth of African brands that are challenging global brands or lead global brands in new categories such as telecommunications. These brands are seen as catalysts for Africa’s growth, reputation and value.

The survey is done on behalf of MTN by Brand Africa in collaboration with the Johannesburg Securities Exchange. Dangote was named number one among the African contenders from more than 15,000 brands.

In the top 100 list, the United States sports and fitness mega brand, Nike, a non-African brand retains the overall number one brand in Africa spontaneously recalled by consumers.

The survey results are beginning to reveal a large measure of consistency among African brands with 80% of the top 100 candidates having made it to the list before.

However, only 14% of the top 100 brands are African in origin showing a continued decline since 2013 when African-origin brands made up 25% of the top 100 list.

The Brand Africa 100 rankings are based on a survey among a representative sample of respondents 18 years and older, conducted in 25 countries across Africa. Covering all African economic regions, collectively these countries account for an estimated 80% of the continent’s population and 75% of its GDP.

The Top 100 are dominated by technology and electronic brands (18%) and telecoms (7%), consumer (non-cyclical) (16%), auto manufacturers (11%), luxury (10%), automobile (11%), apparel (8%), retail (7%), food (4%), non-alcoholic beverages (5%), personal care (4%), and sports & fitness (4%).

Brand Africa chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng, said “These rankings are an important metric of and challenge for creating home-grown competitive African brands that will transform the African promise and change its narrative and image as a competitive continent.”