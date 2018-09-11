FirstRand Namibia appoints new Group Learning and Development Manager

Wiann Mans has been appointed as the Group Learning and Development Manager effective 1 September at FirstRand Namibia (previously FNB Group Holdings).

Mans joined the Organisational Effectiveness team and is responsible for the learning and development function for the group.

Having joined FNB Namibia in 2013 as the Human Capital Manager for Retail and Business Banking, in 2015 he was promoted to Business Unit Human Resources Manager responsible for Premium, FNB Business, Consumer and WesBank.

“My role is to focus on the design and development of the Group Learning and Development framework, strategy and implementation. Our business is diverse and offers a vast array of financial services solutions which is something you don’t find often, this, from an employee perspective is extremely valuable in terms of development. In an ever changing business and economic environment it is essential to broaden one’s horizons to remain relevant,” Mans said.

Mans holds a B.Comm Human Resource Management Honours (Cum Laude) from North West University.