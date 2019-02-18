Obituary for Hanno Rumpf – in life Ambassador to Germany and the European Commission

In a moving obituary to the late Hanno Rumpf who passed away last week, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said he was a man of unbending principles, refusing to be conscripted into the South African Defence Force during the liberation war.

“Hanno suffered ostracism by his friends. He was unyielding and fled the country to join the liberation struggle in exile.” said the minister.

Rumpf left South West Africa in 1984, first working at the University of Bremen, Germany, and later at the Namibian Communications Centre in London, UK.

In a short biography, the International Centre for Trade and Sustainable Development stated that upon his return shortly before Independence, Rumpf worked as Permanent Secretary, first in the Ministry of Trade and Industry and later at the National Planning Commission.

In 2003 he was appointed Namibian Ambassador to Germany, followed three years later as the Benelux Ambassador and the Ambassador to the European Commission. He retired in 2015.

Widely respected for both his intellect and his unwavering principles, Ambassador Rumpf distinguished himself as a forceful and ardent voice and promoter for socio-economic development, progress and the well-being of his people.

“Since his retirement in 2015, he continued to impart his vast knowledge and diplomatic expertise to the ministry and served as a member of the Namibian Association of Retired Ambassadors,” stated Minister Nandi-Ndaitwah.

“Ambassador Rumpf was a man of peace and he was dedicated to the well-being of the Namibian people. He will be remembered as a hardworking, friendly person whose dedication and commitment have contributed to the shaping [of] Namibia’s diplomacy and international relations, particularly in strengthening bilateral relations between Namibia and the EU at economic level.”

In 1998 Rumpf was bestowed the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.

“His legacy as a tireless advocate in the fight against injustice and for freedom and independence of his country, and as a distinguished diplomat will not be forgotten,” stated the minister.