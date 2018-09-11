MTC awarded environmental clearance to roll-out 081EVERY1 project

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) has received all 524 environmental clearance certifications from the Ministry of Environment, in addition to an expected completion of 85 brand new sites within the next three months.

Spokesperson and Chief Human Capital & Corporate Affairs Officer at MTC, Tim Ekandjo confirmed this adding that all contractors have commenced with the construction of their allocated sites.

Ekandjo said to date, 85 sites have been handed over to contractors and 46 of the 85 sites have so far commenced with civil works.

Furthermore, Ekandjo added that 12 out of the 85 sites have reached milestone level 2. Milestone level 2 implies that a tower structure and its perimeter fencing is completed, however only power supply and equipment installation still outstanding.

The 85 sites currently underway is spread across the following regions as follows; Karas 6 sites, Erongo 5 sites, Hardap 7 sites, Kavango East 7 sites, Kavango West 7 sites, Khomas 4 sites, Kunene 1 site, Ohangwena 6 sites, Omaheke 7 sites, Omusati 7 sites, Oshana 6 sites, Oshikoto 7 sites, Otjozondupa 9 sites and Zambezi 6 sites.

These 85 sites are expected to be completed by end November, from where the sites will be handed over to the respective communities.