Nedbank spring festival to wake nation from ‘hibernation mode’

By Linda Machinga

Nedbank’s popular Spring Festival will bring a nation out of ‘hibernation mode’ back into the fresh air of the outdoors life. The event will take place at the IJG Trails Klein Kuppe in Windhoek.

With 800 plus participants expected to take part in the event, the Nedbank Spring Festival 2018 will be the biggest festival to date.

All entrants will qualify for the phenomenal prize of N$50,000 worth of prizes.

The Spring Festival will be a fully packed weekend for the entire family with the programme starting on Friday 31 August to 1 September 2018.

Friday afternoon, Cycletec Adventure Centre, an authorised bicycle retailer and service provider will host the “Specialised Experience” allowing cyclists to test ride the entire bicycle range (including children’s bicycles) of specialised a sought after brand among many cycling circles

The main events (mountain bike ride long & short, trail run long & short and off-road duathlon) will take place on Saturday morning, in addition the Cross fit Damascus Throwdown event will also take place, showcasing the best in fitness at Cross fit.

Trail runners can enter the long trail run of 10km or the short run of 5km. Avid mountain bikers can enter the short 20km ride or the 40-45km long ride. An Off-road Duathlon will include a 2km run, 20km mountain ride and a 5km run.

Furthermore, Nedbank and Cycletec will ensure that children get in on the spring fun too, with the Kids ride scheduled for Friday afternoon.

On Friday Evening, the public are invited to participate in a zero cost social run, ride or walk at sunset, with food and drinks available after the ride, the perfect preclude to the main event the following day.

The new venue will allow runners and cyclists to test their post winter fitness levels on a wide variety of new trails. Participants from all over the country are invited to get into the swing of spring by entering to run, cycle or for the Off Road Duathlon.