Old Mutual brand re-positioning is much more than a brand refresh – OM marketing

By Linda Machinga

Publicis Communications has brought to life the new Old-Mutual brand re-positioning, themed ‘The time is Now”, with an integrated campaign, which launched this week across eleven African markets.

The new campaign which comprises powerful advertising, a print campaign and digital is part of a broader repositioning project aimed at re-invigorating the Old Mutual brand, while building relevance within its markets across Africa.

“The idea behind the campaign is about embracing ‘the power of now’ and bringing to life the potential and possibilities that come with acting on the moment,” said Executive Creative Director for the campaign Jonathan Beggs.

“We are tasked with presenting the repositioned Old Mutual brand as a dynamic, vibrant, action-orientated African brand demonstrating the fact that they understand the world of their customers and they have relevant solutions to help them get to where they want to be,” said Beggs.

Beggs explained that the campaign was seeded on two insights “We found that people across our continent are intimidated by financial services and simply don’t know where to start. People also have a tendency to procrastinate and pay more attention to immediate rather than long-term needs.’’

“This tone gives the Old Mutual brand a pulse and positively that is firmly aligned to the African zeitgeist and a progressive build on Old Mutual’s customer centric approach,” “Combined with the broader campaign it sees Old Mutual becoming more personal, supportive and committed.”

Chief Marketing Officer of Old Mutual, Vuyo Lee said, “The new brand repositioning is much more than a brand refresh, it’s about realising the potential of our customers and markets we serve.”

“We firmly believe that the secret to getting ahead is starting with the small steps. Wherever you’re at, being exceptional starts right Now. There’s so much power in flinging procrastination aside and taking immediate charge of your finances to build a great life.” she said.

“The campaign includes vibrant footage, bold people and the diversity of Africa from 11 of the African regions who deliver the old Mutual messages,” added Beggs.