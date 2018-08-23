Three local future filmmakers to take on the continent at the MultiChoice Talent Academy

MultiChoice Africa this week revealed the 60 students out of 3000 applications have been chosen to be part of the first students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy.

Among the 60 are three local students namely, Esther Beukes, Ashivudhi Nghidipohamba and Sally Jason.

The three future filmmakers chosen from Namibia will represent the country at the Zambia-based MultiChoice Talent Factory from 1 October 2018.

The students chosen were selected based on their industry related qualifications and skills, as well as their passion to narrate Africa’s unique stories and MultiChoice Africa will sponsor the student’s tuition, accommodation and stipend for the duration of their training in each regional hub.

Roger Gertze, General Manager of MultiChoice Namibia said they understand that many young, aspiring filmmakers have the capacity to learn and strengthen their skill set to give back to their communities, but may not be financially equipped to do so.

“The MultiChoice Talent Factory focuses on making sure that those gems are nurtured and their talent developed in order to contribute meaningfully to Africa’s creative industry,” he said.

The candidates were chosen after a two month long process of shortlisting candidates from over 3000 entries from 13 countries in Africa, this was followed by a rigorous interview and adjudication process by a group of film and television industry experts and regional Academy Directors.

During the project each student will produce television and film content that will be aired on the local M-Net channels across the MultiChoice platform including Africa Magic, Maisha Magic East, Maisha Magic Bongo, Zambezi Magic, M-Net and SuperSport to reach African audience on the DStv and GOtv platforms.

Upon graduation from the Factory Academy, the students will leave with the knowledge and skills to contribute professionally to Africa’s film and television industry.

Caption: Ester Beukes one of the three local students selected for the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy.