Meatco gets green light to supply meat to UK-based company

Meatco recently got approval to serve premium meat to Greene King, a company founded in 1799 that owns approximately 3000 various outlets in the United Kingdom.

According to Meatco’s Quality Assurance Manager, Marchella Somaes in a statement the company conducted a supplier audit based on its standards and International Food Safety Standards through which Meatco was approved as the supplier to their chain of businesses.

“The company will conduct similar audits every two years at the Meatco factory to ensure continuous compliance,” Somaes added.

Greene King owns hotels, pubs and restaurants spread across the UK and which have been trading for over 200 years.

Their various brands include Hungry Horse (which just opened its 200th site), Chef and Brewer, Loch Fyne (premium seafood restaurant) and Old English Inns.

The deal with Greene King further grows the sales opportunities in the export markets for Meatco’s Natures Reserve beef brand.