New Nedbank Chief Financial Officer to play a role in driving significant growth

Nedbank Namibia recently appointed JG van Graan to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Van Graan will play a pertinent role in ensuring the bank maintains its solid reporting foundation, lead planning and resource allocation processes, seek innovative methods for measuring progress and provide insights to support key decision-making.

As the sector is exposed to rapidly evolving consumer preferences, new advice and product delivery models as well as the rise of digitalisation, van Graan believes Nedbank has the right leadership in place, coupled with a strong strategic focus during these volatile and uncertain times.

For van Graan, the main target is to influence the top and bottom line – and play a role in driving significant growth.

“The banking industry is under reform, and considering the leadership, strategy and size of the bank, Nedbank Namibia is more agile to make the necessary step change the market requires. That’s what makes it so attractive to work for Nedbank. All I see is opportunity – so much potential for impact,” he added.

Van Graan has an extensive background in management advisory which includes working in auditing, the mining sector and as a Chartered Accountant (CA).

He brings unprecedented passion to the CFO position and has the foresight to align Nedbank’s strategic decisions with where the market is going.

“Financial information and data is the way of the future. It is becoming crucial to provide businesses with financial information through management information systems (MIS) for businesses to be closer to their clients,” van Graan added.

Van Graan attended Windhoek High School and completed his tertiary academic chapter as CA at the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa. After completing his first year of articles and with the support of his employer took on the challenge of lecturing for one year, an experience he greatly treasures to this day.

Before joining Nedbank, van Graan served as financial manager at Rossing and built a successful advisory practice for one of the leading auditing firms, focusing on internal audit, risk, compliance, process reengineering, robotics, IT, SAP and HR management.

The role of the modern day CFO is evolving, extending outside of the world of finance as the pace of fintech gets faster and more complex.

In banking, the position calls for knowledgeable leaders who can lay the foundation of trust for an organisation to grow in an ever-changing environment – van Graan fits the mould perfectly, according to the bank.