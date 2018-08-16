Welwitschias ready for clash against the Simbas in final round of Rugby Gold Cup

The national rugby team’s match fitness is good ahead of Saturday’s clash against Kenya, in the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, according to head coach, Phil Davies.

Namibia will take on Kenya in Windhoek in the final game of the qualifiers which also double as a ticket to the 2019 World Cup set for Japan.

Davies said that the mood in his camp is excellent and the team is looking forward to the challenge against Kenya.

“We have great respect for Kenya and we are all very much looking forward to the big challenge come Saturday,” he added.

Asked about the speed the Kenyan team possesses, Davies said that speed is always a threat in any team.

“We have good speed in our team as well and its not about watching specific players its all about Namibia playing as a strong collective unit and matching up to a very talented Kenyan side,” he tadded.

According to Davies, his team will not have many changes from his last squad that beat Zimbabwe as his team’s match fitness is very good and on point.

Meanwhile, Davies said that the Windhoek weather conditions on Saturday will be perfect for both teams.

“The pitch will be nice and dry and will favor running rugby. It will be fantastic occasion and one that African rugby will be proud of I am sure,” he added.

Other matches on Saturday will see Uganda take on Zimbabwe, while Tunisia faces Morocco.