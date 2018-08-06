Dealers use Biltongfees and Autoshow to showcase vehicles, amid trying economic times

The annual Standard Bank Biltongfees and Autoshow proved to be a hit once again as scores of revellers flocked to the Trustco Sports field last weekend for the highly anticipated motoring event.

According to the organisers, this year 23 motor dealers showcased their latest models.

“Our main goal for the Autoshow was to assist and provide dealerships with a platform to showcase their vehicles as well as provide them with tools to assist in selling these vehicles in the form of a special offering designed just for them. Our expectations were met in the number of sales that were done before, during and after the Autoshow,” Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF) New Business Manager, Cicelia Hagen-Cloete, said of the events.

Hagen-Cloete said it was a delight to see both the dealers and the public enjoying the motoring event, adding that the events could only get better going forward.

Standard Bank’s Head of Vehicle and Asset Finance, Wim Lotter, reiterated Hagen-Cloete’s sentiments, and said that in these trying economic times it was essential to create opportunities for the dealers to showcase their models and for clients to have the opportunity to purchase those models through the specials the Bank was offering.

“Our motoring events are a way for us to provide exposure for both our dealers and customers, creating a window of opportunity for them to all come out on top. I am proud to say that once again our events were a resounding success, both venues were packed to the rafters and we can say great deals were actually made,” he added.

He reiterated that Standard Bank Biltongfees and Autoshow as well as the Coastal Autoshow will only become bigger and better in years to come, most especially because the events have already cemented themselves as one of the most sought after events on local calendar.

According to the bank, prospective buyers can still look forward to amazing deals as they will be running until 17 August. New Vehicles will be sold at an interest rate of Prime less 1.75% with a 10% deposit for 60 months; used vehicles will be sold at an interest rate of Prime less 1.00% with a 10% deposit for 54 months. This special is only applicable for 2014 – 2017 Models.

The Windhoek event was revamped this year to be formally known as the Standard Bank Biltongfees and Autoshow, with a completely new look and feel.

Caption: Standard Bank’s Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF) New Business Manager, Cicelia Hagen-Cloete tries out some of the models with Zimmerman Garage’s Johan de Klerk, during the Standard Bank Biltongfees and Autoshow.