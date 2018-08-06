Operations back to normal at government eye clinic – N$100,000 boost received from private sector

Operations at the Windhoek Central hospital Eye Clinic were curtailed one week ago due to a shortage of certain medications, supplies and equipment. During, that period the Eye Clinic could only attend to emergency cases for eye care.

Following an appeal by the Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Bernard Haufiku to the private sector to assist in normalising operations at the Eye Clinic, the Ministry received a generous donation of N$100,000 from Ombaye Fishing Company earlier this week.

According to the ministry, the funds will be used to procure the most critical clinical supplies and pharmaceuticals as identified by Doctors at the Eye Clinic. The invoice for these items will be settled directly by Ombaye Fishing Company to the value of the donation.

Meanwhile, in order to speedily respond to the clinic situation, Haufiku, also assembled a team comprising senior officials in the health ministry of health.

The Committee started work immediately to identify the items needed to normalise operations at the Clinic.

Health Permanent Secretary, Ben Nangombe meanhile informed the public that the necessary medication have been secured through the Government’s Central Medical Stores, save for one type of medicine, which will be procured at minimal cost.

Going forward, the Ministry has initiated a Direct Procurement procedure to procure the critical equipment and instruments needed for the normalisation of operations at the Eye Clinic. Items to be procured will be delivered to the Clinic before the end of the month.