Ngatjizeko and Shimhanda off to Japan for Master’s in agribusiness management and in space engineering

Two graduates from the Namibia University of Science and Technology, Nora Ngatjizeko and Senior Shimhanda, will leave for Japan at the end of August after they received full scholarships under the African Business Education Initiative of the Government of Japan. The two students will read Masters degrees in their respective fields.

At a ceremony earlier this week, the Ambassador of Japan, HE Hideaki Harada, congratulated the two, wishing them well with their academic sojourn to the land of the rising sun. The ceremony was attended by Mr Shiro Nabeya, the Resident Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Dr Tjama Tjivikua, the Vice Chancellor of the science and tech university, and Mr Ned Sibeya, the Chief Development Advisor at the National Planning Commission.

The scholarships are disbursed under the auspices of the Japanese cooperation agency as representative of the African Business Education initiative. The scholarships offer the students full funding to pursue master’s degree at Japanese universities and do internships at Japanese companies.

Ms Ngatjizeko will pursue her Master’s in Agribusiness Management at the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Mr. Shimhamda his Master’s in Space Engineering at the Kyushu Institute of Technology.

Ms Ngatjizeko’s academic work will focus on the impact of non-formal education for communal farmers to bring a more business-oriented approach to the agriculture sector. Mr. Shimhanda intends his work to lead to the local establishment of space engineering.

Citing his own overseas experience, Dr Tjivikua said it is important that his graduandi learn from experts in other countries, returning as experts themselves to spearhead new directions of technical accomplishment.

To date, seven Namibian students have studied in Japan with an African Business Education scholarship.

Caption: At a ceremony earlier this week at the residence of the Japanese Ambassador, from the left, Mr Shiro Nabeya, the local representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Senior Shimhanda and Nora Ngatjizeko, the two departing students, Dr Tjama Tjivikua, Vice Chancellor of the Namibia University of Science and Technology, Mr Ned Sibeya of the National Planning Commission, and HE Hideaki Harada, the Japanese Ambassador.