Nakathila shines, takes Malawian boxer to the cleaners in 4th round

Local boxer Jeremiah Nakathila stopped Malawian Defence Force,boxer Wilson “Shasha” Masamba in the 4th round of a 12 round fight last week Friday evening in Swakopmund.

Nakathila and Masamba were the headline event of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing Academy bonanza dubbed, ‘Desert Rumble 3’. The bonanza was also promoted by South African outfit, Kalakoda Promotions.

With the win on Friday evening, Nakathila retained his WBO Africa super featherweight title and now boasts of 15 wins and one loss

Other supporting fights on the night saw Onesmus Nekundi win the WBF Africa junior lightweight title with a split points decision over Abraham Ndaendapo, while Harry Simon Junior beat Lukas Handivele on a fourth round technical knockout.

Meanwhile, in another explosive fight which ended in a TKO, Lukas Ndafoluma won the WBF Inter-Continental middleweight title over Ebenestus Kaangundue.

Caption: Malawian boxer Masamba calls it quits in the 4th round on Friday evening in a 12 rounder, WBO Africa Super Featherweight title to against local boxer, Jeremiah Nakathila.