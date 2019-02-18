Fistball season kicks off this weekend at the coast

After more than three months of summer break, the new Bank Windhoek Fistball League will kick off this Saturday at 8:30 at the Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC),

This season promises to be exciting especially for the extended national squad, who will represent Namibia at the World Championships in Winterthur, Switzerland in August said Fistball Association of Namibia’s Media Officer, Helmo Minz.

Eight teams have been divided into two groups according to the rankings drawn up from the previous national tournament. The reigning league, indoor and national cup champion Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) 1 will meet their club mates CFC 2 and 4 as well as Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) 2 in Group A.

Defending champion of the opening tournament, SKW 1 will compete against CFC 3, the hosts SFC and Deutscher Turn und Sportverein in Group B. In this Bank Windhoek Cup Tournament, matches will be played according to time limits and not sets as in previous tournaments.

The first two top teams after the preliminary round in each group, will advance to the Category A semi-finals, while the third and fourth placed teams will battle it out in the Category B semi-finals. Favourites for the Category A title are SKW 1 and CFC 1, whereas in the Category B, defending champion SFC would not want to give up the trophy on home turf.

Meanwhile, a raffle initiated by the Namibian Fistball Association was launched to help raise funds for the national team players who will be selected to represent Namibia at the upcoming World Cup.