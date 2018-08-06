FNB bags Best Exhibitor in the Banking Sector

Caption: Big smiles all around from FNB Namibia’s Lloyd Cloete. The financial institution won Best Exhibitor in the Banking Sector, as well as the Expo Overall Winner award at the recent Eenhana Trade Expo. “We thank all our customers as they inspire us to do better every day and to provide exceptional service and quality products at all times. We want to thank the Eenhana Expo committee and the public for choosing us as the overall winners. We wish Eenhana well and may the town grow from strength to strength,” they added.