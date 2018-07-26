Buy a N$100 million wheat mill and get a N$500,000 clock for free

Grain processing company, Namib Mills, this week unveiled their new wheat mill which is in support of government’s vision of industrialization.

Namib Mills Board Chairman, Pieter van Niekerk at the unveiling event at their offices in Windhoek said their goal with the new plant is to grow exports of processed products from the country. At the same event, the company inaugurated a very expensive, very precise Swiss clock, installed in the reception area, to mark the 30-year relationship Namib Mills has had with Bühler.

“This plant has the rare distinction with few projects nowadays do, to have been concluded on time and at a cost below budget,” he said.

According to Van Niekerk the project was undertaken by Bühler, a technology company based in Uzwil, Switzerland which specialises in plant and equipment and related services for processing foods and manufacturing advanced materials.

“The first complete new Bühler plant we could afford was the 24t/h mill we established in Mauritius in 1987. This plant has been running and milling 150,000 tonnes of wheat per annum for the past 30 years,” he said.

“The reliability of Bühler equipment is one of their outstanding characteristics and the flour mill next to here we built in the mid 90’s, today it still looks brand new,” he added.

Van Niekerk commended the team that put in all the effort for the miller to achieve the feat and said that with this very significant investment, the new mill can last for another 30 years or so.

Caption: Namib Mills Board Chairman, Pieter van Niekerk at the launch of the company’s N$100 million wheat mill plant, earlier this week.