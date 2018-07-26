City Police Head suspension to remain in force – official

The City Police Head: Chief Abraham Kanime, who has been on suspension since 26 March pending the finalisation of an investigation regarding alleged misconduct will receive disciplinary action against him.

According to a statement released this week, the chief executive officer has received the report with findings from the auditing firm that was tasked to carry out the investigation against him. The findings revealed that there are indeed grounds to institute disciplinary action against Kanime.

The City will in terms of Regulation 20 of Windhoek Municipal Police Services Regulations of 2013 (No 32 of 2013), will appoint a Board of Inquiry that will preside over the disciplinary proceedings. The appointment of the Board of Inquiry is in progress and the hearing will commence in due course.

“Consequently, the suspension of Kanime will remain in force pending the finalization of the disciplinary inquiry, and he has been formally informed of this development,” the office of the chief executive stated.