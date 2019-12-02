MeatMa celebrates five years – Treats loyal customers for continued support

MeatMa, Meatco’s product brand, which was established to supply the local market with good, affordable products, turned five years in September this year.

The retail outlet was founded in support of the government’s ‘Growth at Home’ Policy and Strategy to add value at home to diversify the economy through encouraging local value-addition as well as manufacturing.

In celebration of its 5-year existence, MeatMa held celebrations earlier this month at both MeatMa Windhoek and Oshakati outlets.

During the celebrations, MeatMa customers at the two outlets were offered some of MeatMa’s products including; Chakalaka Braaiwors, Hotchix Wors, Legends Wors, Beef Griller, Babalaas Wors, Sliced Beef, Chief’s Choice Burger, Setson Beef Burger, Value Mince and soup-bones.

The Meatco MeatMa Outlet hosted a braai and engaged with customers on-site throughout the live broadcast.

“The main reason MeatMa held these celebrations was to thank our loyal customers, who have been supporting the brand for the past five years. This engagement platform also allowed us to find out what we should improve and add to our product line to continue satisfying our customers’ needs,” said MeatMa’s Sales Representative Local Markets & Value Addition, Griffith Uahindua.