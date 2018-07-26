Cronimet begins construction of renewable energy plant in Chobe

Germany’s Cronimet Mining Power Solution has begun construction of a 150 kWp photovoltaic plant in Chobe.

According to a report on Renewable Energy magazine this week, when completed the plant will, in combination with an efficient energy storage system, supply Chobe Water Villas with clean energy at a competitive price. Completion is anticipated for August of this year.

The property, which is owned and operated by O&L Leisure, a subsidiary of the Olthaver & List Group, is currently off-grid and relies on gensets to meet the energy needs.

The photovoltaic plant will be combined with an efficient and fully automated energy storage system that is controlled by Cronimet’s technical department in Germany. It will allow the lodge in the Kasika Conservacy in the Namibian Zambezi region to cover their full daytime electricity demand and to further reduce the reliance on gensets at night.

The plant adds to CRONIMET’s portfolio within the African hospitality sector. After having realized plants at Mokuti Etosha Lodge and Midgard Country Estate, CRONIMET developed another commercially feasible and environmentally friendly energy solution for a remote lodge.

Cronimet will be the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) provider for the project and provide Operation and Maintenance services to the plant. OLC Solar Energy, a joint venture of O&L Energy and Cronimet Mining Power Solutions GmbH will operate the plant as the Independent Power Producer.