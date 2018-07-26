Otjozondjupa to host 2018 Skorpion Zinc Cup

Preparations for the fifth edition of the teen’s football tournament, the 2018 Skorpion Zinc Under-17 Cup set to take place in Grootfontein as of the 24-27 of August, are well underway, and the region looks forward to making history this year, according to the NFA website.

The Vice Chairman of Otjozondjupa, Rudolph Hipona expressed great pride in hosting the tournament, and said that it will be a great economic boost for the town of Grootfontein.

The Skorpion Zinc Mine, in collaboration with Namibia Football Association (NFA), inaugurated the Cup in 2013, and hosted it in //Karas Region, where Khomas claimed championship.

The 2018 class of the baby Warriors, also selected from the Skorpion Zinc U/17 Cup, will play Angola on Friday, 13h30 in the semifinals of this year’s championship in Mauritius. The Championship winners will qualify the 2019 CAF U/17 Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Tanzania.

Hipona said the Omulunga Stadium is expected to be ready in no time, and that the only matter of concern is the stadium stands, which he believes, might not be able to accommodate so many people.

Inspection of the Omulunga Stadium plus accommodation facilities, is scheduled to take place today 25 July 2018, between 10h30-13h00, as stated in a letter to the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Municipality of Grootfontein, from NFA Secretary General, Barry Rukoro.

“A technical team has been appointed this past weekend, with Mark Mucke and Victor Shaandjuka as the two coaches, Maradona Tsaoseb as the Technical Director, and Jantze Gerson Uwiteb as the Head of Delegation to ensure the regional team is ready as well,” said Hipona.

Commenting on the region’s performance throughout the existence of the tournament, Hipona said apart from 2014 where they managed to secure third place and an award, the region has not been performing well.

“The region did not do well in this tournament, overall; we are always sent packing in the quarters. I’ am confident that the team will reach the finale this year and finally lift the cup as the winners for the first time,” he added.

Otjozondjupa have been drawn in Group A, with Kavango East, Hardap, Otjozondjupa, Oshana and Kunene. Group B has Kavango West, Oshikoto, Ohangwena, Omaheke and Erongo, while group C has //Karas, Omusati, Khomas and Zambezi.