Air Namibia on the right track after bagging Skytrax award – Nakawa

Skytrax World Airline Awards ranked Air Namibia as the second best Regional Airline in Africa in a recent survey conducted by the consultancy firm.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards often referred to as “the Oscars of the aviation industry,” are a global benchmark of airline excellence and travellers across the globe take part each year in the world’s airline passenger satisfaction survey to decide the winners.

Air Namibia’s Corporate Communications Manager, Paul Nakawa was full of praise upon receiving the news. He said, “It is an honour to receive recognition from our clients via a world renowned independent survey. This acknowledgement encourages and drives us to do more, by improving our operations. As Air Namibia, our main area of focus is ensuring that we meet and exceed our customers’ expectations. This award is an acknowledgement of the fact that we are on the right track.”

“Being the runner up in this competition for regional airline in Africa is great, but we won’t rest until we are awarded the top spot, after all service is the only differentiator in this industry,” he said.

Nakawa thanked travellers for choosing Air Namibia as their preferred carrier of choice. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the travellers who participated in the survey and encourage more travellers to fly with Air Namibia,” he added.

Nakawa pledged to continue improving the national carriers service standards, to ensure that clients get quality and value for their money.

The world’s Best Regional Airline Award is most important, reflecting global quality distinction for airlines. Regional Airlines are defined as full service carriers that primary operate domestic, regional and / or international flights up to approximately 6 hours.