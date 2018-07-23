Namport donates 2000 sanitary wear to disadvantaged girls in the Karas Region

Namport’s social responsibility arm through the Pebble Foundation recently donated 2,000 sanitary towels to disadvantaged girls in the Karas Region.

Speaking at the handover, Namport Social Investment Fund (NSIF) Trustee member, Max Kooper who is based at the Port of Lüderitz expressed his gratitude in being granted the opportunity to assist and represent the fund at such life changing events.

“To some girls, the step into puberty is an exciting time while others dread this phase due to the many questions running through their young minds. The lack of sanitary pads often result in girls missing an average of 5 school days monthly,” he added.

Kooper reemphasized the funds commitment towards fully supporting such initiatives and congratulated the Foundation on the efforts made in addressing challenges faced currently in our schools. He expressed his hope that this initiative will continue.

Receiving the donation, Ms Eveline Fiquera, Project Coordinator for The Pebble Foundation Lüderitz, thanked the sponsor for the much needed sponsorship. She further called on other companies to emulate Namport’s commendable example.

Caption: Ms Eveline Figuera receiving the sanitary pads from Mr Max Kooper NSIF Trustee member.