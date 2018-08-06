Landie owners and Lewis Stores pull together for Dagbreek School’s sustenance project

Still sad that you married a Land Rover in a reckless moment? Don’t despair! A group which styles itself as Land Rover Owners Namibia this week made amends for all other Landie sufferers by helping Dagbreek School to set up and operate a kitchen so that the learners can be provided with sustenance during the day.

On Wednesday, two representatives of Land Rover Owners Namibia, Gundula Perry and JC Kruger, together with Francois van Schalkwyk and Allen Strauss of the Lewis Stores Group, presented Dagbreek principal, Paul du Plessis, with an assortment of appliances for the preparation of meals.

The group has been involved with Dagbreek School for the past two years as a social responsibility project. This year, the Landie owners donated approximately N$30,000 for the “Dagbreek Feeding Programme.”

On the school’s request, the money was used to buy appliances and kitchen equipment, supported generously by the Lewis Stores Group with a sizeable discount. In the first round, a large chest freezer, a 4-plate hob, an eye-level oven, an extractor fan and a 20-litre urn, were obtained. This was followed by another freezer, a large microwave oven and eight kettles, all donated by Lewis Stores.

Finally, a three-bath bain marie for serving, completed the outfit.

Dagbreek’s Du Plessis anticipates that once the feeding programme is up and running, the kitchen will also be used for hospitality training, adding to the range of training programmes the school conducts to equip the special-needs learners for adulthood and possible job opportunities.

Caption: Local Land Rover owners and Lewis Stores helped Dagbreek School for impaired learners, establish their only semi-commercial kitchen. Present at the presentation ceremony are, from the left, Gundula Perry and JC Kruger of Land Rover Owners Namibia, Allen Strauss and Francois van Schalkwyk of Lewis Stores and Dagbreek principal, Paul du Plessis. In front are Dagbreek learners who joined in the festive occasion.