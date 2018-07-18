Jamaican Prime Minister to make maiden visit to Namibia

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Michael Holness, accompanied by a high level delegation will be pay an official visit to the country from 22 to 25 July.

This will be the first Head of Government of Jamaica to visit the country at the invitation of the H.E President, Hage Geingob, according to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation in a statement

Namibia and Jamaica have forged enduring ties of friendship since the establishment of diplomatic relations in the 1990s.

The two countries will review a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest, the ministry added.

Meanwhile another high official from Kenya, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador, Monica Juma, will also be in the country, on 24 July to pay a visit to the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, according to an announcement from the ministry.