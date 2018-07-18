Select Page

Jamaican Prime Minister to make maiden visit to Namibia

Posted by | Jul 20, 2018 |

Jamaican Prime Minister to make maiden visit to Namibia

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Michael Holness, accompanied by a high level delegation will be pay an official visit to the country from 22 to 25 July.

This will be the first Head of Government of Jamaica to visit the country at the invitation of the H.E President, Hage Geingob, according to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation in a statement

Namibia and Jamaica have forged enduring ties of friendship since the establishment of diplomatic relations in the 1990s.

The two countries will review a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest, the ministry added.

Meanwhile another high official from Kenya, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador, Monica Juma, will also be in the country, on 24 July to pay a visit to the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, according to an announcement from the ministry.

About The Author

Staff Reporter

Related Posts

Local entrepreneurs invited to participate in Commonwealth pitch programme

Local entrepreneurs invited to participate in Commonwealth pitch programme

22 January 2018

Over-the-counter market possible

Over-the-counter market possible

11 November 2016

Numbering regulations to be amended to ensure full compliance within one year

Numbering regulations to be amended to ensure full compliance within one year

1 August 2017

Dundee, BoN clinch top awards at Deloitte’s Best Company to Work For Survey 2017

Dundee, BoN clinch top awards at Deloitte’s Best Company to Work For Survey 2017

25 October 2017