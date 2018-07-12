‘Fences’ comes to the National Theatre

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) continues its premier production season with the gripping drama, ‘Fences’, exploring the themes of race, family relations, and inheritances from past experiences, and will be staged on 9 to 10 August, 19h00 at the NTN’s Backstage.

‘Fences’ is written by prominent and award winning African-American playwright, August Wilson, and is adapted and directed by Nelago Shilongoh for the Namibian stage.

Desiree Mentor, NTN’s Public Relations officer said the adaptation concentrates on contemporary Namibian issues and the effects of the colonial experience, particularly the contract labour system, and how it affected the black family dynamic until today.

Set in the ‘post-apartheid’ Namibian era, the play follows the protagonist, a 53-year-old hardworking man who strives to provide for his family and how he attempts to keep them together, in the face of tensions inherited from the colonial experience.

“It further deals with the conflicting views on work, responsibility, dignity, loyalty and ultimately, dreams the meaning of an envisioned future. The production sets to acknowledge a difficult history and grapple with the discussion on the cycles of transgenerational tensions, that have to progressively culminate for generations to come,” Mentor said.

Shilongoh, an award-winning theatre maker is assisted by Victoria Naholo- a writer, theatre maker and aspiring filmmaker. The play’s choreography is arranged by renowned dancer and choreographer Trixie Munyama, and the dramaturgical process is facilitated by theatre practitioner Ndinomholo Ndilula.

The adaptation features prominent Namibian actors including, David Ndjavera, Sheila Am!gabes, Lucky Pieters, Blessing Mbonambi, Gift Uzera and Lee-andro Neshila.

The show includes strong content and is restricted to persons under the age of 14 years. Tickets are available from all Computicket outlets nationwide, at N$100 and N$60 for pensioners and students.