NamPower to suspend power supply to local authorities, villages and some ministry departments

Power utility, NamPower, has resolved to suspend power supply to a number of villages, town councils, government departments and customers with long outstanding accounts.

The utility in an announcement on Wednesday said it will cut the power on Wednesday, 11 July as from 07h00.

The utility said it came to this decision after continuous engagements with the affected parties to settle their outstanding accounts which did not yield positive results.

According to NamPower, they will discontinue power supply to various departments in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry as follows; Neckartal Dam, Kalahari Proefplaas, Directorate of Veterinary Services: Ariamsvlei, Rudenau Nord No.6, Veterinary Office: Buitepos, Veterinary Office: Noordoewer Border Post, Veterinary Office: Noordoewer, Tsumis Agriculture College: Pump Kujek, Tsumis Agriculture College: Pump San and Orange River Green Scheme Project of Agribusdev.

Additional, the Village Councils which will be in the dark include: Tses Village Council, Koës Village Council and Berseba Village Council, while the Aranos Town Council and Aranos Town Abattoir and Congo Namibia Trading (Pty) Ltd (Kombat Mine) will also be disconnected.

“Institutions that provide critical services are kindly advised to ensure that standby generators are used or alternative arrangements are made,” said NamPower Manager: Corporate Communication and Marketing, Tangeni Kambangula.