Dairies picks up accolade at recent continental ceremony

Namibia Dairies was recently awarded 3rd place in the Large Organizations category on the African continent, at the annual 2018 Great Place To Work (GPTW) Awards ceremony held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Dairies Managing Director, Gunther Ling expressed pride and joy in the 2018 GPTW accolade – an achievement gained against top African and global organizations, like Andela and FCMB scooping first and second places in the Large Organizations category, respectively.

“I am extremely proud and happy about this achievement. It is truly an acknowledgment that recognizes our employees at Dairies commitment in building excellent employment experiences and strong relationships for each other. We strive to provide the best work environment when it comes to open, honest and transparent communication. We are humble and down to earth, real authentic people, who all strive to make a success of this very challenging, but much loved industry. Most of all, we have fun and care for each other,” he added.

The Head: Human Capital at Dairies, Amanda van Zyl, specific strategies to address employee engagement and satisfaction at the company are in place.

“The leadership team of ND took a stand to bring joy to all employees of ND. We made a conscious decision to change our leadership behaviors, discussions and actions to make this happen and we believe that this has brought about the results that we have seen this year. Showing gratitude and recognition for each other and employees is a conscious part of our lives at ND. We create opportunities for employees to regularly engage with management, and suggest ways of improvement, and we have regular employee engagement and team building initiatives that focus on strengthening relationships in the workplace. Managers at ND have an open door policy which allows easy and open communication,” Van Zyl.

According to Michiel Jacobs, Manager Factory Shop and Dispatch, WDS, employees at company care and support each other. “We have been through so much as a team in terms of financial crisis but we always stick together, work out a plan and move forward,” he added.

Further commenting on working at the company, Hanna Zaahl, Cleaner at !Aimab Superfarm, Mariental said the people she works with give her the warmth and kindness that makes her enjoy the work place.

“There are so many opportunities at Dairies, and I enjoy working here because you have freedom to provide input on decisions. Even if you are just a cleaner, the managers recognize your achievements and give you gratitude for them. This is my employer, but also my second home away from home,” she concluded.