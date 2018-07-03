Learners with physical, mental impairments get opportunity to advance their IT skills – new computer centre is opened

By Natasha Jacha

A new computer centre was recently inaugurated at Môreson, the school for learners with special needs. At the event the school also received 17 computers from the FNB Foundation Trust.

Corporate Social Investment Manager for FNB, Revonia Kahivere said that the he is proud to be part of the support given to Môreson School.

Kahivere said that FNB believes that children and adolescents with disabilities have the right to be part of the technology advances that are taking place globally and also have reasonable accommodations.

The Director of Education Arts and Culture of the Khomas, Gerard Vries, said that to be a strong nation it is not possible without well-developed education.

“We continue to encourage the private sector and individuals to implement fully the social responsibilities by more donations to where needed in the education sector,” he added.

Meanwhile, thanking the generous gesture, the Principal of the Môreson Special School, Anita said that people with disabilities given the chance to receive education and skills training will be able to path their way to self-sufficiency.

“It is their only chance to shape their way, their fortune rather than having the limits of their lives dictated by others,” she concluded.

The Moreson School caters for 150 intellectually impaired learners from all over the country. Most of the learners come from very poor families, some are orphans, abused and neglected children. The school is situated in Khomasdal and accommodates learners with physical and mental impairments.