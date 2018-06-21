New traffic court office to speed up traffic related cases

In a bid to remove pressure from the Magistrate Court, the Office of the Judiciary now has a dedicated traffic court which is situated at the corner of Sam Nujoma Drive and Bismarck Street in Windhoek.

The premises houses two court rooms, a cash hall, an inquiry desk; as well as offices for the prosecutors and magistrates, came as a direct result of a concerted efforts between the City of Windhoek, the Ministry of Justice, the Office of Judiciary and the Ministry of Works and Transport.

According to Yvette Hüsselmannhe, public relations officer at the Magistrates Court, the court situated at Lüderitz Street in Windhoek will as of 2 July no longer be dealing with any traffic fines, traffic offence cases or other enquiries dealing with any traffic related matters.

“This is a milestone collaboration in the joint pursuit of addressing the violation of traffic laws and the case backlog derived from it. It will bring about a huge relief in respect of case load in the Magisterial District of Windhoek and as such is to be commended,” Hüsselmannhe said.

She added that the administrative team at the new premises is ready to assist with all enquiries as well as to receive payment for traffic fines. In addition, a court team is ready to hear all court cases emanating from traffic offences.

Caption: The new Traffic Court is situated at the corner of Bismarck street and Sam Nujoma Ave and will be operational as of 2 July.