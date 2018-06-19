Majestic photographs that capture contemporary architecture to be displayed at the National Gallery

The Namibia Arts Association and the National Arts Gallery of Namibia has called on art enthusiasts to come experience photographs of architecture by Helga Kohl on 21 June at the National Gallery.

The exhibition dubbed ‘Perspectives’ will kick off at 18:00 and will be free of charge.

‘Perspectives’ will feature two series of photographs of ghost towns on the Atlantic Coast of Namibia and works on contemporary architecture.

In the photographs visitors will see how Kolmanskop touched the artist’s soul and explore the haunting images of building eroded by wind, salt and sand at Elizabeth Bay. Visitors will also be amazed by the artist’s transformation of buildings in Windhoek into abstract designs and visions of light, water and air.

According to the organisors of the exhibition most of the works will be exhibited for the first time and will be of particular educational value as there will be a number of texts as well as videos bye Kohl.

Kohl will also introduce her work to groups of students with an interest in photography, art and architecture.

Meanwhile, Kohl’s works are poetic expressions which captivate the viewer in terms of both symbolic meaning and formal value.

The exhibition will be made possible by support from the National Arts Council, the Namibian Arts Association and the Pupkewitz Foundation.