A cappella Festival slated for month-end to assist with the housing needs – proceeds to go to Shack Dwellers Federation

In efforts to address the country’s housing challenges, a first-of-its-kind a cappella music festival will take place on 31 August in Windhoek at Vegkop Arena at the Windhoek High School.

The festival which will support the Buy-a-Brick Initiative was launched this week by Standard Bank Namibia together with their host partners, Vocal Motion Six (VM6).

Speaking at the launch, Standard Bank Namibia Marketing Manager, Sindano Nekundi said there are more than half a million Namibians who live in shacks or other informal structures and are thus in need of proper housing.

“We know that the government alone cannot address the housing needs and that is where we as citizens must play a complementary role,” he added.

According to VM6 member Vasco Mario said the festival will feature international acts like award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir, The Soil, both from South Africa, Focus from Zimbabwe, UNAM choir, and the Collective singers and Broken metronomes.

The festival will be also used to provide supporters of a cappella and gospel music a platform to enjoy the music of their choice in a very family-friendly environment.

Meanwhile, the funds raised through the ticket sales will be distributed to the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia, who are directly responsible with the role of assisting the housing needs of low-income communities in the informal settlement.

Tickets for the show are available via www.webtickets.com.na or at any Pick n Pay outlet nationwide. General access is N$150, Golden circle tickets are N$350 while VIP tickets are N$750.