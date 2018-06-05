Barrack Obama to deliver 16th Nelson Mandela Annual lecture

The Nelson Mandela Foundation, in partnership with the Motsepe Foundation will be host the 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture on 17 July at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The lecture will be delivered by U.S former President, Barrack Obama under the theme “Renewing the Mandela Legacy and Promoting Active Citizenship in a changing world”. And the lecture marks the 100th birthday of Nelson Mandela.

According to the organisors, the lecture will focus on creating conditions for bridging divides working across ideological lines and resisting oppression and inequality.

The Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture is a unique platform to drive debate on critical social issues in South Africa and around the world.