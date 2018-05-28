Freebie of the Week – FNB introducess free Wi-Fi at selected branches

By Natasha Jacha

Making more use of the Internet while on the go has become the order of the day and FNB Namibia with the idea of becoming innovative has introduced Free Wi-Fi at some big branches around Windhoek to help customers in using the Mobile Apps in the bank.

The main aim of this project is to help customers help themselves by banking from the palm of their hand, even when they do not have data, according to the Head Digital Products, Desery van Wyk.

Van Wyk said that through this initiative the staff at the bank will be on hand to take customers through the process of downloading and using the App free of charge.

The branches with the free Wi-Fi currently are Katutura branch, John Meinert branch, Grove Mall branch, as well as Kuisebmond branch.

Van Wyk said the branches are selected according to the size as well as the new layout and the bank will add some more of the bigger branches in the future.

Meanwhile, Desery encouraged clients to make use of the Wi-Fi in the four pilot branches to download the App for free and experience convenient banking wherever the are.

Caption: FNB Head Digital Products, Desery van Wyk.