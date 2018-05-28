Workshop set to identify key challenges and remove barriers faced by persons with disability

Stakeholders have come together at the National Disability workshop to identify progressive strategies towards the removal of barriers and obstacles which negatively impact the lives of persons with disabilities in the country,

The workshop under the theme; “Understanding the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities: Strategies for effective disability mainstreaming in Namibia,” seeks to ensure the full implementation of the landmark global treaty, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) and the Optional Protocol of 2007, commenced on Tuesday in Windhoek.

According to a statement workshop participants aim to come up with practical interventions for persons with disability to join the mainstream of national development, therefore affirming the UNCRPD commitment to mainstream disability issues as an integral part of sustainable development.

Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero said the workshop will also focus on proposing recommendations and practical interventions for mainstreaming disabilities in the country, adaptable for sector contexts and ensure that platforms for interaction are put in place to integrate persons with disability fully into society.

“Persons with disabilities deserve the same chance to make the most of their lives and to make their voices heard as everyone else in our country,” she said.

According to Tjongarero the UN Convention will be interrogated further in order to reach consensus on practical interventions for mainstreaming disabilities.

It will also provide suggestions for line ministries and other stakeholders to address the diversity of disability in Namibia as well as help to improve the coordination of disability related interventions in the country, she added

Meanwhile, the workshop includes representation from government, UN, civil society organisations, organisations of persons with disabilities, service provider and academia.