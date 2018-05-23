Biker Club concludes Transfrontier Conservation Area tour

The Tshwane Legend Bikers Club Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA) tour officially concluded in Gaborone, Botswana, after travelling more than 4000 kms.

What started off as an idea between the bikers club executive member, Ernest Mokganed along with Namibia Wildlife Resorts MD, Zelna Hengari, saw over 50 bikers travelling across the KAZA to expose themselves to the most significant conservation area in the world.

After having visited Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe in under ten days under the auspices of the Wildlife Resorts, the bikers club managed to fulfil its goal of visiting all partner states within the KAZA.

The KAZA is home to the largest delta in the world and one of the seven natural wonders of the world (Victoria Falls).

First, the bikers started off in Kasane, Botswana en-route to Popa Falls Resort where they were received by Samuel Mbambo, Kavango East Governor along with Pohamba Shifeta, Minister of Environment and Tourism, Hengari and other dignitaries.

Shifeta highlighted how the tour was vital in bringing unity amongst members of the biking community within the SADC region as well as promoting cross-border tourism through biking.

“I would like to emphasise that, Namibia and South Africa share an excellent relationship, and I am glad to see this good relationship translating into tangible activities like the current bikers tour,” said Shifeta.

During the tour, the community of Calai, Angola benefited from the visit of the bikers as a restaurant that had previously not been there was renovated in time to provide lunch to the bikers. The outcome of this new restaurant further proved how tourism positively contributes to the economy.

Hengari on her part highlighted that one of the significant challenges that stood in the way of making it an extraordinary trip was the extensive time that was spent at some of the border posts.

“I believe that the KAZA has great potential to receive more visitors however we need to pay special attention at the amount time our visitors spend at the borders as this takes away from the ability for them to positively contribute to the respective countries they visit. It would be in our best interest to have a dedicated KAZA desk at each border post that is dedicated to assisting big groups to avoid any delays in processing their paperwork,” she said.

Caption: Some of the bikers and Wildlife Resort team members during the welcome function in Gaborone, Botswana.