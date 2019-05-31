Desert Express Train set to make return end of June

Tourists visiting the country, at the end of June are likely going to experience a different type of travel as the popular Desert Express Train will become operational again at the end of the month, according to Namibia Reservations on their webpage recently.

According to Namibia Reservations schedules and details of the services will be published at a later stage.

Prior to stopping operations, the Desert Express Train travelled from Windhoek to Swakopmund, making a number of stops en route to enjoy activities and experience beautiful Namibia.

The tour included: onboard accommodation, elegant dining and an excursion through Namibia’s magnificent landscape.

Desert Express was designed and built in Namibia and had been winding through the country since 3 April 1998.