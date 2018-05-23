What about masks and gloves? Cymot comes to the rescue to ensure hygiene and safety of Clean Up cleaners

The City of Windhoek may have forgotten to remind cleaners for the Khomas Clean Up campaign to bring masks and gloves, but this has in the meantime been rectified by a private company.

Two days before the national Clean Up campaign scheduled for Africa Day, Friday 25 May, Cymot announced it has provided five thousand Dromex masks and gloves to the Governors of all the regions. A token presentation, consisting of a small sample, was made to the campaign coordinator in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ms Foibe Fillipus. The rest of the consignment was distributed to the regions during Thursday.

Cymot stated the donation is to ensure the safety of the thousands of people who will participate in the campaign. “The Dromex masks and gloves will ensure the National Clean-up Operation is done responsibly with the safety of the people concerned in mind.”

“A clean country should be a concern to each individual, hence Cymot and Dromex have come together to support this excellent initiative with 5000 Dromex masks and gloves, handed to the Offices of the Governors in the respective regions. The sponsorship amounts to more than N$35,000,” Cymot stated.

In the picture, the Chief Executive of Cymot, Mr Axel Theissen (right) is captured at the presentation of a sample of the safety masks and gloves his company has donated for the national Clean Up campaign. Receiving the donation is the campaign’s national coordinator in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ms Foibe Fillipus.