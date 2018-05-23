Plans to ensure 100% population network coverage on track

In a move to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas, Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC), said over the next six months it will be moving to remote regions in the country to commission network tower masts as part of its 100% population coverage project.

These developments were revealed last week at the commissioning of a new MTC network mast at Engombe rural constituency, in the Oshana region by the Information Minister, Stanley Simataa.

The tower commissioning is part of the ‘081Every1’ project, which seeks to increase the number of customers with access to network coverage especially in rural parts.

According to Simataa, it is now 28 years post-independence and access to quality network connectivity should no longer be a privilege enjoyed by a small fraction of the population, but an essential service, both in rural or urban settings should have access to.

“In today’s era where telecommunications network connectivity is a necessity, network coverage has become one of the crucial wheels that drive the social and economic development for the people,” he added.

MTC, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo said that the roll-out of project is in line with MTC’s spirit of making the connection.

“Namibians are embracing an increasingly digital enabled lifestyle driven by growing smartphone uptake, advanced 3G and 4G networks, and smart, connected homes. Our investment in this project will go a long way in meeting these emerging customer needs within a fast evolving technology landscape,” he added.

According to the Governor of the Oshana region, Clemens Kashuupulwa, since the project kicked off last year, the community has seen a complete transformation of the network system in the region.

“I am aware of recent upgrades from 2G to 3G in Omongo, Evululuko, Omalala, Uupindi North, Uupindi South, Etenda, Uupopo, Omege, Ondangwa and some parts of Oshakati,” he added.

Launched in August 2017, the 081Every1 project is a two-year network infrastructure project spearheaded by MTC and supported by government through the policy implementation and execution plans of the Harambee Prosperity Plan. The objective is by 2019, to have erected over 524 new network sites.