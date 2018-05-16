Peddle powered Eagle Ride soars as event attracts 360 participants

The Otjiwa MTB Eagle Ride which took place on 12 May attracted roughly 360 riders in both the 80km and 40km distances on the 100% Jeep Track route.

The event is one of the favorites on the Gravel and Dirt calendar and this year once again played host to both a 10km and 21km trail run.

Dirkus Coetzee with a time of 2:20:58, dominated from the get go to cross the finish line a full 2 minutes ahead of his nearest rivals Nicolass Swarts, with a time of 2:22:47 in second place and Xavier Papo, with a time of 2:53:13 in third place.

In the 80km Elite Woman Irene Steyn, with a time of 2:42:33 crossed the finish line 11 minutes ahead of Michell Doman, with a time of 2:53:13, in second place and Janine De Klerk, with a time of 3:00:46 in third place

The winners in the other 80km categories are as follows:

80km Sub Vet Men:

1. Ingram Cuff (2:22:48)

2. Cobus Smit (2:26:17)

3. Christiaan Bean (2:35:59)

80km Sub Vet Woman:

1. Jeanne Heunis (2:49:02)

2. Silke Bean (2:55:23)

3. Rosi Hennes (2:55:24)

80km Vet Men:

1. Fanie Steenkamp (2:22:49)

2. Clinton Hilfiker (2:22:50)

3. Nick Du Plessis (2:33:04)

80km Vet Woman:

1. Anneke Steenkamp (2:53:14)

2. Wilmien Chamberlain (3:03:51)

3. Michaela Ham (3:03:52)

80km Master Men:

1. Gerhard (snr) Mans (2:41:43)

2. Sakkie Schreuder (2:41:43)

3. Otto Zapke (2:42:35)

80km Master Women:

1. Barbara Ackermann (3:00:03)

2. Karin Brockmann (3:21:49)

3. Berrit Graf (3:25:31)

80km Rhino Men:

1. Volker Engling (2:42:34)

2. Eneill Buitendag (2:56:34)

3. Andre Van Staden (2:56:42)

80km Grand Master Men:

1. Hercules Viljoen (2:55:59)

2. Jens Adam (3:06:25)

3. Daniel F Small (3:44:50)

Meanwhile, the next race on the calendar is the Africa Safari Lodge MTB in Mariental on the 23 June, which is know for its grueling rocky routes that will test the skill of even the best riders.

Sponsors of the race include Otjiwa Lodge, Hollard, Kia Motors, Windhoek Light, Food Lovers Market and Cymot.