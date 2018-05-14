World Travel Market Africa 2018 attracts 18% more visitors

The World Travel Market Africa (WTM) recently held Cape Town over a 3-day period, this year managed to increase its visitor numbers by 18% in comparison to 2017, with over 600 companies exhibiting at this prestigious travel trade exhibition, according to the pre-audited statistics released.

It was also reported that media attendance was up by 8% at WTM Africa 2018 when compared to the previous year, indicating a high interest for the exhibition from local and international media.

The popular tourism event was an opportunity for the local tourism sector e.g. lodges and tour operators to get new business and make use of the marketing platform at the event

“We have had an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from exhibitors, buyers and attendees of this year’s WTM Africa,” said Chardonnay Marchesi, South Africa Portfolio Director for Reed Exhibitions’ Travel, Tourism & Sports Portfolio.

“We saw an increase in exhibitors, visitor numbers, media and countries represented and are eagerly awaiting the release of the audited numbers for WTM Africa 2018,” she added.

Hosted buyers for WTM Africa 2018 represented a cross-section of over 50 different countries from across the world, with an increase in buyers from Africa in particular who are looking to grow tourism on the continent.

2018 also saw buyers from a range of new markets present, including Mexico, Greece, Romania, Spain, Argentina, Hong Kong, Zimbabwe, Senegal, Rwanda, Algeria and Ivory Coast.

There was a total of 37 African countries represented at WTM Africa across a variety of exhibitors and tourism boards said Marchesi.

“We continue to strengthen our presence as the penultimate African travel trade exhibition, and the trust of these exhibitors is testament to that,” she added.

Caption: Speed Networking was a highlight for exhibitors and buyers at WTM Africa 2018.