Entry-level vendors, professional chefs to participate in ‘Kapana Cook off’

Nedbank Namibia in conjunction with the Namibian Chefs Association, Meacto, Pick n Pay, and Namib Mills are set to officially launch the national ‘Kapana Cook off’ competition for 2018 next week.

This year’s competition is distinctly different from the previous three years, with the fact that preliminary rounds will be held for the entry-level vendor category as well as the professional chefs category. Entry forms can be collected from your nearest Nedbank Branch as of 21 May.

In addition, the eastern region of Namibia has been included to this year’s cook off to add to the existing Northern, Coastal and Central regions.

The bank with its partners have successfully hosted the competition for the past four years to showcase the talented Kapana Kings and Queens across the regions.

The competition categories include: professional chefs and entry-level vendors, which are judged separately. Both categories need to subscribe to the premise of cooking Kapana in a creative way with truly Namibian products such as: Meatma and Bakpro, remaining true to the humble Kapana tradition.

“The winner is awarded with an opportunity to formalise their trade with a fully-fledged Kapana container shop as well as a Nedbank bank account with a N$15,000-cash balance. Additionally, Nedbank provides access to skill building through an SME mentorship programme,” said Elsa Carstens, Manager Events, Activations and Micro Marketing, Nedbank.

According to Carstens SMEs are an important driving force of economic growth and an important engine for job creation.

“The Kapana Cook off is one of the vehicles Nedbank Namibia utilises to reach out to the small players in the market, who are ultimately already running a small business, who aspire to expand and formalise their operations. It is run on a national scale, demonstrating how resolute we are at reaching Namibians everywhere, no one is left behind, the winner could be anywhere in Namibia, and the cook off opens a door in providing an opportunity someone may never have dreamt of,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Entry level category winners in 2nd place will receive a Nedbank bank account with a balance of N$ 10,000 cash deposited and the 3rd place winner will receive a Nedbank bank account with a cash balance of N$ 5,000. The winner in the professional chef’s category will receive a Nedbank bank account with a cash balance of N$ 10,000.

Since inception the competition entries have increased every year, from a start of 10 entries during in 2015 to close to 500 entries recorded in 2017.