Delta drummies grab first prize in WIKA float and march competition

The drum majorettes of Delta High School impressed the Windhoek Karneval judges no end earlier in April, winning for their school’s tuck shop a N$12,000 voucher from Pick ‘n Pay. The marching girls accompanied the school’s float which was also an entry in the competition hosted by WIKA for schools in the Khomas Region.

The WIKA float procession competition for schools invited schools to build their own floats and their drum majorettes to march in the procession. The criteria considered the learners’ creativity and other elements such as the use of recycled material, the children’s esprit de corps, and conformity with the overall WIKA theme.

For its impressive effort, Delta received the first prize with the Windhoek International School second, earning their tuck shop a N$6000 voucher.

The Brand Manager of PnP Namibia, Dandago Uiras, congratulated the schools on their creativity and their determination to be involved in activities that bring benefits to their schools. “Healthy eating in schools is vital to the productivity of learners and as such it pleases us to contribute to the school kiosk. Next year WIKA will be bigger and better with more exciting opportunities for schools,” she stated.