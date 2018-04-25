Mining industry employees numbered 16,905 in 2017 – collected N$4.6 billion in wages and salaries

The country’s mining industry in 2017 employed 16,905 personnel which is 2.5% of the total labour force according to the Chamber of Mines Chief Executive, Veston Malango.

Malango highlighted this at the recently held Mining Expo and Conference 2018 held last week in Windhoek.

According to Malango of the 16,905 people employed in the sector 9,643 were permanently employed, 889 temporarily employed and 6,373 were contractors. Of the 9,643 permanent employees, 340 were expatriates.

Malango said that Swakop Uranium which owns the Husab uranium mine, in 2017 was the largest employer in the country’s mining industry.

The Chamber of Mines boss said permanent employees at the Husab Mine at end of 2017 were 1,620, while temporary employees were 176 and contractors were 522. Husab was followed by Namdeb which had 965 Namibians and 35 expatriates, while other operating mining firms in the country trailed behind.

Meanwhile he said that the wages and salaries of the employees amounted to over N$4,6 billion the same year and further noted that the outlook for commodity prices is extremely positive, which will drive local exploration for years to come.

In the Chamber of Mines review of the year in focus all aspects of labour relations remained sound and no strikes were recorded.

Caption: Mining Equipment on display at the just concluded Mining Expo and Conference 2018 held last week in Windhoek.