Agriculture Ministry launches documents set to increase production and productivity in the sector

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry last week launched a 5-Year Ministerial Strategic Plan and the National Policy on Subdivision and Consolidation of Agricultural Land.

Agriculture Minister, Alpheus !Naruseb at the event in Windhoek said the Strategic Plan for 2017/18 to 2021/22, will serve as a road map for the ministry to continue carrying out its mandate and functions for the next five years.

“This Strategic Plan is aligned to higher national planning documents such as National Development Plans (NDP5) and Harambee Prosperity Plan so as to attain the desired outcomes outlined in those high level national plans and subsequently contribute to the achievement of Vision 2030,” he said.

According to Naruseb the plan is a framework that outlines key themes, strategic objectives, programs and projects which need to be vigorously pursued in order for the ministry to deliver effective and efficient services to its customers.

The five key themes which underpin the development of the plan are: Sustainable Livestock and Forest Management; Sustainable Food production; Value Chain Development and Market-oriented Infrastructure; Water and Sanitation Infrastructure as well as Operational Excellence.

Naruseb said the themes are critical to increase production and productivity as well as ensure sustainable food security, promote sustainable management and utilization of existing water resources in order to ensure water security for human/livestock consumption.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Permanent Secretary, Percy Misika said the National Policy on Subdivision and Consolidation of Agricultural Land is equally important as there can be no agricultural development without land.

“The process for development of this Policy was intensive and also followed a participatory exercise through which all stakeholders were engaged. This policy is the first of its kind and is really long overdue.,” he said.

The policy will promote coordination of agricultural land use planning, land administration, land development as well as environmental protection in an effort to guarantee environmental, social and economic stability.