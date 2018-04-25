Grootfontein and Okamatapati trunk road unveiled

H.E President Hage Geingob this week unveiled the main road 14/2 between Grootfontein and Okamatapati, which was upgraded to bitumen standard with an N$684 million investment from government.

The road forms part of the Gobabis-Otjinene-Okamatapati road, totaling 231 kilometers, subsequently linking the Omaheke and Otjozondupa Regions to each other.

The road was contracted to China Henan International Cooperation Limited, with consultants WML Element and Bicon Joint Venture, under supervision of the Roads Authority of Namibia.

“This stretch of road, is therefore part of our commitment to ensure that Namibia solidifies its gateway status and establishes itself as a regional logistics hub. This route will be able to link Mozambique, South Africa, Botswana and Angola, via Namibia. It forms part of Route 301 of the SADC Regional Trunk Road Network and is therefore of national, regional and international significance,” Geingob said during the launch.

The president also added that one of his Harambee Period goals for infrastructure, is the extension of the country’s tarred roads by a distance of 526 kilometers.

“Namibians have now more access to all areas of the country, via a modern and reliable road infrastructure system. Through our ever-growing network of bitumen standard roads, we are allowing Namibians to exercise their constitutional right, which is freedom of movement, freedom of association and freedom to pursue their individual and collective ambitions,” Geingob stressed.

Furthermore, Geingob said the country’s road networks are enablers of people-to-people interaction, as well as accelerators for economic growth. He added that the new stretch of road will provide benefits at a national and regional level, as it will help enhance trade and industry in the Otjozondjupa and Omaheke Regions.

“Secondly, it will improve the safety and comfort of our road users. And thirdly, this road will help create a shorter link between the northern part of our country to Gaborone and Gauteng. The economic spin-offs we can expect from this N$684 million investment, which was fully funded by Government, are therefore manifold,” Geingob added.

Caption: Phase two of the road between Okamatapati and Grootfontein commenced in October 2014.