Coca-Cola to quench customers thirst – launches consumer campaign ahead of World Cup

Beverage manufacturer, Coca-Cola, launched a consumer campaign dubbed ‘The Football World Cup Promotion’ in Windhoek, on Friday. The promotion will run for a period of three months starting from 01 May to 31 July.

Loyal Coca-cola customers stand a chance to win fabulous prizes making the promotion one of the biggest in the sparkling beverages industry market in the country. According to a statement, the winners will walk away with Television sets, home theatres and airtime.

Coca-Cola is one of the key World Cup soccer sponsors and would like to herald the Russia 2018 World Cup jamboree with a promotion whose aim is refreshing and giving back to the customers who have been loyal for years.

According to a statement, participating consumers are being asked to buy any of Coca-Cola’s participating products namely Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite and Sparletta with a lime green cap, send a unique code inside the cap via sms to 26536. Each unique code can only be entered once.

“As we celebrate the 2018 world Cup finals in Russia, we start with a world Cup promotion that will give an opportunity to our citizens to win fabulous prizes. We are happy to always refresh and to regenerate our product offerings in order to meet our consumers’ ever-evolving needs, desires and tastes,” said Pottie de Bruyn, Coca-Cola Namibia Bottling Company Sales and Marketing Director.

Speaking at the same event, Coca-Cola Senior Brand Manager, Tamar Mbalo explained that “the promotion is a way of celebrating the World cup and saying thank you to our loyal consumers. She added that the expression signifies the culture of getting the best for the consumer and encourages our customers to buy so that they gain something. They are not only getting refreshed, they are also earning something much more which we hope will bring a smile to their faces and help in making their lives better in some way’’.