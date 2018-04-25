Spain, Namibia to collaborate in the field of entrepreneurship

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) together with Casa Africa, a Spanish institution of Public Diplomacy involved in fostering Spain-Africa relations, the INCYDE Foundation, a Spanish institution for the creation and development of entrepreneurship, the Ministry of Industrialization and the Trade and SME Development (MTI) have decided to work together in the field of entrepreneurship and business.

According to a statement from the ministry earlier this week, this will be done through training, assessment and promotion of business initiatives inline with new technological and organisational structures and this partnership will specifically target small entrepreneurs and business owners.

The main objective of this Agreement is the implementation of a training programme in entrepreneurship, advice and search for finances for starting up a business venture that will take place later on this year at NUST.

This will be facilitated by experts from INCYDE Foundation as a result of this programme, a team of trainers will be formed with the ability to mentor and provide guidance to entrepreneurs and business owners.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Casa Africa, Luis Padróns, and Javier Collado, Director-General of the INCYDE Foundation are in Windhoek to meet with Gabriel Sinimbo, Permanent Secretary of the MTI and Dr Tjama Tjivikua, Vice-Chancellor of NUST to finalise all pending details of a Collaboration Framework Agreement for the Development of a Training Programme for the Promotion and Support of Entrepreneurship.