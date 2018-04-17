Geingob jets off to 2018 Commonwealth Summit

H.E President Hage Geingob will be in the United Kingdom for the next couple of days to participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and the Commonwealth Summit in London and at Windsor.

According to a statement released by the Presidency, the meeting and summit taking place from 16-20 April will convene under the theme ‘Towards our Common Future’, with four sub-themes focusing on climate change and its impact.

Furthermore, the summit will also look at the promotion and protection of democratic principles, including the Commonwealth’s shared vision of democracy, good governance, human rights and the rule of law.

Moreover, the summit will discuss security threats such as terrorism, human trafficking, cyber crime and serious organized crime.

On the margins of the summit, Geingob is slated to meet with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, who will pay a courtesy visit on the President. Furthermore, the president and his entourage will visit the technology facilities of the De Beers Group at Maidenhead, Berkshire, holding meetings with its leadership on 21 April.

Geingob will participate in the Commonwealth Business Forum Summit Round-table with senior business leaders.